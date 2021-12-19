$154.60 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce sales of $154.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $154.40 million. Anaplan reported sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $584.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $726.65 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $735.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.