$17.53 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post sales of $17.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $73.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.57. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.