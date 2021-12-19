$182.50 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post sales of $182.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,242,457 shares of company stock valued at $280,594,729. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

