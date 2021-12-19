$199.15 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $199.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $201.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $782.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $788.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $899.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $901.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

