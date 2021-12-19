1Million Token (1MT) Hits Market Cap of $343,776.55

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. 1Million Token has a market cap of $343,776.55 and $10,518.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One 1Million Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005554 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token Profile

1MT is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. 1Million Token’s official website is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

