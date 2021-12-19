$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

TFII opened at $105.91 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

