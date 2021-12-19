$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $20.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.55 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $428.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.