22,390 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,554. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

