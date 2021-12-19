$241.10 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce sales of $241.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $241.70 million. MongoDB posted sales of $171.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,223 shares of company stock worth $35,073,196 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.66.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.