$268.39 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report $268.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $12.96 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

