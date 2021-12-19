$288.65 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $288.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.60 million. Duluth reported sales of $255.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $714.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $714.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $779.00 million, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $782.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

