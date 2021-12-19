2key.network (2KEY) One Day Volume Hits $12,012.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $12,012.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007028 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,249,697 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

