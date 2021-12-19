$33.69 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $33.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $132.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

BBDC opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 155.3% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.