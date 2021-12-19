$35.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to report sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $38.79 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUNL opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

