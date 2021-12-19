$35.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to report sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $38.79 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunlight Financial.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).
In other news, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SUNL opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
