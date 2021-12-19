$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $37.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.12 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

