$4.09 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $4.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,575,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.08 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

