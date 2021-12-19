$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $4.56 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.92 billion to $22.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

