40,016 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 103,498 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.37 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

