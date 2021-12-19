$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post sales of $43.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $44.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

