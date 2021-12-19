$476.53 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post $476.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.20 million and the lowest is $474.99 million. McAfee posted sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McAfee by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

MCFE stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. McAfee has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.