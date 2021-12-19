4NEW Market Cap Hits $94,955.68 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $94,955.68 and approximately $2,148.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006892 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.