$589.61 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post sales of $589.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.30 million to $602.23 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.06.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $305.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.18 and a 200 day moving average of $258.27. Saia has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

