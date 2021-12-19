$690.29 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post sales of $690.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.14 million. Primerica posted sales of $594.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.