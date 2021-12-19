$70.04 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce sales of $70.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the lowest is $67.41 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $276.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.03 million to $278.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $424.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $536,403. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

