$70.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will announce $70.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.97 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.69 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.95. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309 over the last quarter.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

