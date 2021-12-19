$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.06 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

