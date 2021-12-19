$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research
raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.
In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.06 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 155.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company's stock.
