72,922 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,786,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,519,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE GXO opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

