$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $76.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.76 million and the highest is $98.58 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $303.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $460.32 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $42.48 on Friday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

