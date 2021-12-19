$852.60 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce $852.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.20 million and the highest is $859.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $706.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after buying an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

