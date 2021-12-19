90,813 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 4.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 91.4% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 169,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 171.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 162.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $27.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

