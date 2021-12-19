97,065 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $4,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

VSCO opened at $49.53 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

