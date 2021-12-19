$98.95 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report $98.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.26 million and the lowest is $97.44 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce sales of $98.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.
GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.
NASDAQ GH opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.