$98.95 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report $98.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.26 million and the lowest is $97.44 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.