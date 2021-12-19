Aave Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Aave coin can now be bought for $182.91 or 0.00391798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $161.85 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006945 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,205 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

