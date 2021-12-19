AAX Token Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $320,012.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007028 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

