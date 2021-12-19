Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $9.48 on Friday. Absci has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

