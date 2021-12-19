Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,945.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $163,945.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

