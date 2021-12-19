AceD 1-Day Volume Tops $506.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $67,234.97 and $506.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

