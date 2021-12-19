ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Cap of $495,473.16

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $495,473.16 and approximately $51,053.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

