Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 206,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

