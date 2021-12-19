AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Brokerages predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce sales of $29.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.98 million to $29.28 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $97.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATY. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

