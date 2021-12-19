AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to report $29.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the highest is $29.28 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Several analysts have commented on ATY shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

ATY stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.