Acute Angle Cloud Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $345,438.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.26 million and $345,438.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

