Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $735,155.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,832.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.59 or 0.08361665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00322478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.00924531 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00381872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00265731 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

