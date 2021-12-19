Add.xyz Market Cap Reaches $2.47 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $4,552.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007150 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.