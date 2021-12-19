Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

