Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

