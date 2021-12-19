Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58,011 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

