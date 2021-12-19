Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.28.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $199,572.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811 in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

