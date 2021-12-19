Aeon (AEON) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $5,477.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00391638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

