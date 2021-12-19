AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.77. 1,948,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,633. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,276 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in AerCap by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,382,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

